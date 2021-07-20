Mashpee Commons shoppers get a musical surprise

MASHPEE – Mashpee Commons shoppers got more than just sweet waves or strikes at Lane’s Bistro this past Saturday when the Cape Symphony kicked off their spectacular upcoming season in style with a special “pop-up” concert seen here in front of Ghelfi’s Candies.

Cape Wide News correspondent Krysta Lubold caught some of the musical action.

The Mashpee event was just one of six live one hour concerts that took place across the Cape with ensembles in Orleans, Hyannis, Harwich and Osterville.

Ellen Cliggot, the marketing writer for the Cape Cod Symphony described the gesture as a “token of love and appreciate for the Cape Cod community”.

This comes after the Covid-19 pandemic brought overwhelming uncertainty to the live music community and the Cape Symphony was forced to reschedule their events last year pushing them off to the 2021-2022 season.

If you would like to see where Cape Symphony will be performing next go to capesymphony.org or tickets@capesymphony.org to reserve your seats at one of their shows.

By Krysta Lubold, Cape Wide News