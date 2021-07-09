You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Firefighter retiring after 32 years

Mashpee Firefighter retiring after 32 years

July 9, 2021


MASHPEE – Mashpee Firefighter Michael “Edgey” Evaul is retiring today after 32 years of service. A get together is happening this morning from 9-11 at the Mashpee Fire HQ. Another reception will be held Saturday afternoon at Dino’s Sports Bar on Route 151 from 1 to 3 PM

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 