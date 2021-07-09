MASHPEE – Mashpee Firefighter Michael “Edgey” Evaul is retiring today after 32 years of service. A get together is happening this morning from 9-11 at the Mashpee Fire HQ. Another reception will be held Saturday afternoon at Dino’s Sports Bar on Route 151 from 1 to 3 PM
Mashpee Firefighter retiring after 32 years
July 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
