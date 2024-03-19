MASHPEE – Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Mashpee around 3 PM Tuesday. About an acre was reportedly scorched in the area of The Hacking Circle. No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Mashpee firefighters extinguish brush fire
March 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
