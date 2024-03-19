You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee firefighters extinguish brush fire

Mashpee firefighters extinguish brush fire

March 19, 2024

MASHPEE – Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Mashpee around 3 PM Tuesday. About an acre was reportedly scorched in the area of The Hacking Circle. No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 