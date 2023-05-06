You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee firefighters keep brush fire from spreading to house

Mashpee firefighters keep brush fire from spreading to house

May 6, 2023

MASHPEE – Mashpee firefighters were called to a brush fire on Mashpee Neck Road about 4 PM Saturday. The crews were able to wet down the burning area before it could reach a nearby house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

