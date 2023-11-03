You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee firefighters respond to alarm and discover boiler fire

Mashpee firefighters respond to alarm and discover boiler fire

November 3, 2023

MASHPEE – Mashpee Firefighters responding to an alarm at an Orchid Road residence sometime after 6 PM Friday arrived to find smoke in the structure. Further investigation determined a fire had started on a boiler in the basement. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

