MASHPEE – Mashpee Firefighters responding to an alarm at an Orchid Road residence sometime after 6 PM Friday arrived to find smoke in the structure. Further investigation determined a fire had started on a boiler in the basement. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Mashpee firefighters respond to alarm and discover boiler fire
November 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
