Mashpee man arrested after alleged larceny scheme in East Boston

EAST BOSTON, MA – From Boston Police: At about 5:50 PM, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, members of the Fugitive Unit arrested Timothy Andreev, 40, of Mashpee on an eight outstanding warrants for Larceny by Scheme.

Circumstances surrounding the incidents are as follows: Over the course of the past month, officers assigned to District A-7 (East Boston) have received eight reports of fraud. All reports stated finding an apartment for rent in East Boston using Facebook messenger and contact the suspect/person showing the apartment later identified as Timothy Andreev. The suspect would show the apartment, and he would receive deposit to secure the apartment with keys at a later date. The suspect did not return any calls and would block all victims.

The suspect received a total of $32,000 throughout the past month. As a result of the investigation, detectives sought eight warrants out of East Boston District for Larceny by Scheme.

Andreev was located in Mashpee and placed under arrest without incident. He is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

How to avoid being victimized:

Do not wire funds to people you do not know.

Do not put money towards a house or apartment you have not seen.

Confirm the identity of the landlord by researching public records to find out who owns the property you are seeking to rent or purchase.

Do not fill out applications online until you have met directly with the property manager.

Know local rental prices.

Look for online reviews, references, and testimonials from past inhabitants.

Be wary if a potential tenant wants to rent property sight unseen.

Be wary if a potential renter says they are out of town and will send you a cashiers’ check.

Be wary if a potential landlord says he is out of the country and wants the rent sent to a foreign account.

Do not accept overpayment for properties. If you receive a check for more than the specified amount, return it. Do not deposit it.

If you find yourself the target or victim of a rental scam, stop all contact immediately, and if you have already sent money, it is extremely important to report any transfer of funds to your financial institution and file a report with the Boston Police Department.