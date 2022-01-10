Mashpee Police 2021 Awards Ceremony winners announced



MASHPEE – Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline announced that on December 30, 2021 MPD had a remote awards ceremony taking a moment to reflect on some of their accomplishments over the previous twelve months The Chief says this has always been one of his favorite times of the year as they get to reflect on situations that are truly life changing, that matter, and reflect on just a small portion of the great work the men and women of the Mashpee Police Department do on a daily basis. Please join the Chief in congratulating the following personnel who were recognized with the following awards:

Officer of the Year:

This award was presented to Officer Jeffrey Donnis.

Employee of the Year:

This award was presented to Dispatch Supervisor Scott Halligan.

Community Policing Award/ Unit Team Award

The Community Policing Award/ Unit Team Award is presented to the Mashpee Police Department Community Services Unit, who continually go above and beyond the call of duty in an effort toward our ongoing community policing strategies, the building of public trust and creative community engagement.

Mashpee Police Department Lifesaving Award:

This award was presented to Officer Jesse White and Officer Matthew Koch.

Mashpee Police Department Distinguished Service Award:

This award was presented to Dispatcher Jennifer Berry and Dispatcher Carla Newbrey.

I want to congratulate everyone that was presented with an award during this “remote” ceremony. I also want to thank the entire organization for everything they do on a daily basis in continuing to strive to bring the Mashpee Police Department to its highest professional level. Law enforcement has taken some hits over the past few years. Having said that I truly feel we are on the upswing and things are moving in a different direction. From the phone calls, emails and letters I receive from the public, I can tell you that we are supported by our community and I want to thank the community for their continued positive support. This strong support has been established through the actions of our employees and what they consistently do on a daily basis and the commitment and dedication they display to this profession. If I don’t show up for work one day it really isn’t a big deal. If the patrol division, detective bureau, dispatchers and sergeants don’t show up for work one day, it is a very big deal. It is through their actions in dealing with the everyday problems that has earned the respect of our community, and for that I thank the entire organization. They continue to raise the bar for those that follow.

I also want to thank the community and the public for the outpouring of support and well wishes throughout the year. It is because of you we continue to strive for excellence while serving with pride and integrity. The entire organization joins me in wishing all of you a very safe, healthy and happy New Year and if we can ever be of any assistance please don’t hesitate to contact us.