Mashpee Police investigating after “swastika type symbol” found on Center Street building



MASHPEE – Mashpee Police report that on Wednesday they received a report of vandalism to a building in the area of Center Street. Upon arrival, investigating officers and detectives observed what appeared to be swastika type symbol, along with several other images spray painted on the back portion of a commercial building. The scene was secured and several pieces of evidence were removed from the scene. Officials say this remains a very active and ongoing investigation and add it would be inappropriate to comment any further pending the outcome of this investigation, at which time further information will be released. Police have initiated directed patrols in the area and will continue to keep the safety and security of town residents as their highest priority. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Mashpee Police Detective Bureau at 508-539-1480.