MASHPEE – Mashpee Police report that on Wednesday they received a report of vandalism to a building in the area of Center Street. Upon arrival, investigating officers and detectives observed what appeared to be swastika type symbol, along with several other images spray painted on the back portion of a commercial building. The scene was secured and several pieces of evidence were removed from the scene. Officials say this remains a very active and ongoing investigation and add it would be inappropriate to comment any further pending the outcome of this investigation, at which time further information will be released. Police have initiated directed patrols in the area and will continue to keep the safety and security of town residents as their highest priority. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Mashpee Police Detective Bureau at 508-539-1480.
Mashpee Police investigating after “swastika type symbol” found on Center Street building
March 21, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Officials Approve New Protections For Threatened Horseshoe Crabs
- Contract Approved For New Steamship Authority Terminal Building
- EPA Issues New Auto Rules Aimed at Cutting Carbon Emissions, Boosting Electric Vehicles and Hybrids
- Food Waste Diversion Program Kicks Off in Provincetown
- Edgartown Officials Optimistic Atlantic Road Repairs To Conclude By Summer
- Provincetown Launches “Lease To Locals” Program To Tackle Housing Crisis
- Boating and Fishing Groups Disappointed in NOAA Right Whale Regulations
- Barnstable County Officials Look To AquiFund To Help Homeowners Meet New Septic Rules
- Former Barnstable High School Student-Athlete Killed In Florida Shooting
- South Fork Wind Up and Running South of Vineyard
- Popular Boston Dynamics Robot “Spot” In The Spotlight After Being Used On Cape Cod
- Free Boat Wrap Recycling Program Starts Next Month
- Stellwagen Marine Sanctuary Announces Innovations In Right Whale Protection