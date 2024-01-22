You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police issue missing person alert

Mashpee Police issue missing person alert

January 22, 2024


MASHPEEFrom Mashpee Police: Have you seen Rachel Grierson-Owen. She has been entered as missing on January 10, 2024. No known vehicles or direction that she may have been heading. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rachel please contact Detective Sergeant Assad @ 508-539-1480 ext 7237.

