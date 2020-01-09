MASHPEE – Mashpee Police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the male party in this picture in regards to a shoplifting incident that occurred Wednesday morning at the All Good store in the Mashpee Commons. Any information can be sent to Officer Elizondo at 508-539-1480 ext. 7527.
Mashpee Police seek alleged shoplifting suspect
January 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
