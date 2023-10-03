MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Officer Tamash is looking to speak with the individual in this photo about an incident at LL Bean in Mashpee Commons. He went into the fitting room with some items but oddly he exited without them. The store would like them returned!
If you know who this is or you are him please call Officer Tamash @ 508-539-1490 ext 7514
Thank you!
Mashpee Police seek shoplifting suspect
October 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cooperative Bank Of Cape Cod’s CEO Receives Prestigious Recognition
- Bourne And Tisbury Recruits Among New MPTC Graduating Class
- Cape Towns Receive Funds For Coastal Resilience Projects
- Eversource to Build Tiny Bat Homes in Cape Cod National Seashore
- Nationwide Emergency Alert Tests Wednesday
- Environmental Groups Demand Emergency Rules to Protect Whales
- Falmouth Schools Bridging Gap Between Pickleball Players and Neighbors
- Tim Wakefield, Who Revived his Career and Red Sox Trophy Case with Knuckleball, has Died at 57
- Del Deo Back in Dune Shack Home After New Agreement with National Seashore
- EPA Approves Air Quality Permit For Offshore Wind Project Revolution Wind
- Homeless Prevention Council Offers Rental Assistance To Struggling Renters
- Armed Robbery at Subway in Wareham
- Cape Cod Water Quality Projects Get State Funding