Mashpee Police seek shoplifting suspect

October 3, 2023



MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Officer Tamash is looking to speak with the individual in this photo about an incident at LL Bean in Mashpee Commons. He went into the fitting room with some items but oddly he exited without them. The store would like them returned!
If you know who this is or you are him please call Officer Tamash @ 508-539-1490 ext 7514
Thank you!

