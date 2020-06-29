You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police seek subject in larceny of bicycle

Mashpee Police seek subject in larceny of bicycle

June 29, 2020


MASHPEE – Mashpee Police report that on June 3, 2020 at approximately 700 PM, a bicycle was taken from Stop and Shop in Mashpee Commons. The bicycle is a dark green, P1 Specialized, Dirt Jumper 26 (refer to stock photo below). Mashpee Detectives are seeking to identify the individual in the photos above as a possible suspect. If you have any information or you can identify this person please contact Mashpee Police Detectives at 508-539-1480.
Photos by Mashpee Police/CWN

