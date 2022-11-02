MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263.
Thank you for your assistance!
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
November 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
