Mashpee Wampanoag Police seek missing child

MASHPEE – 16 year old Adryana Braga went missing from Oliver Ames High School on 06/01/21. She had been placed at the Home for Little Wanderers Southeast Campus since 06/2020. It is believed that Adryana may be with her Mother India Hendricks-Braga, who currently resides on Tecumseh St, Fall River. It was confirmed on 06/01/21 that Adryana used India’s phone to call out of work. India was also heard in the background when Adryana spoke with her clinician at the program on 06/02/21.

Ms. Braga is a biracial female 5’3″ tall and 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Any information please contact the Easton Police Department 508- 230-3322 or her Social Worker Melanie Leiter at The Department of Children and Families‪ ‬Cell: ‪857-488-0583 ‬

* ‪Pursuant to the ‬Savanna’s Act, S.227 and the Not Invisible Act, S.982 passed by President Trump in 2020. You can contact the Mashpee Wampanoag Police Department with any information as well is you feel more comfortable doing that at 774-361-6045