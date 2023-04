JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking classified U.S. intelligence documents online was stationed with the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Multiple news helicopters hovered over Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira’s home in Dighton Thursday afternoon as he was arrested by federal officers. He surrendered without incident.

It was not immediately clear of any of the alleged illegal activity took place at Joint Base Cape Cod.