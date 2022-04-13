You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mayflower II passes through Cape Cod Canal headed home to Plymouth

Mayflower II passes through Cape Cod Canal headed home to Plymouth

April 13, 2022


BOURNE – Quite a sight in the Cape Cod Canal Wednesday as the Mayflower II traversed the canal. The ship had been in dry dock in Mystic, CT for maintenance over the winter. The vessel passed through the canal headed home to Plimoth Patuxet Museums.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


