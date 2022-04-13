BOURNE – Quite a sight in the Cape Cod Canal Wednesday as the Mayflower II traversed the canal. The ship had been in dry dock in Mystic, CT for maintenance over the winter. The vessel passed through the canal headed home to Plimoth Patuxet Museums.
Mayflower II passes through Cape Cod Canal headed home to Plymouth
April 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
