MedFlight called for victim of crash in Truro

April 8, 2022

TRURO – One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Truro sometime after 4 PM Friday. The crash happened on Route 6 at Shore Road (Route 6A). Firefighters had to extricate a victim from the wreckage. That victim was transported to Truro Public Safety Facility to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

