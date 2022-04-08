TRURO – One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Truro sometime after 4 PM Friday. The crash happened on Route 6 at Shore Road (Route 6A). Firefighters had to extricate a victim from the wreckage. That victim was transported to Truro Public Safety Facility to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
MedFlight called for victim of crash in Truro
April 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Champ Homes Earth Day 5K Clean Up
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan with Sustainable Practices
- Sunday Journal – Habitat for Humanity Providing Shelter for Ukrainian Refugees
- Massachusetts Senate Unveils Sweeping Climate Proposal
- Small Pet Adoption Fees Waived in Brewster This Weekend
- O’Keefe Endorses Dan Higgins as Next District Attorney
- Cape Cod Nonprofit Asks Legislators to Increase Direct Care Wages
- Virtual Forums Tackle Plastic Pollution Ahead of Town Meetings
- Sandwich Main Street Road Work Begins April 12
- Museum Trail Announces Passport to Cape Cod
- Seal and White Shark Study to be Released April 11
- Congress Votes to Suspend Russia Trade Status, Enact Oil Ban
- Jackson Confirmed as First Black Female High Court Justice