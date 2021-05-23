Medical condition may have caused crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department is investigating a single car motor vehicle crash after a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 6a drove off the roadway into a wooded area.

The operator, an 85 year old Bridgewater man, appeared to have suffered an unknown medical emergency while driving. The other occupant, an 83 year old Bridgewater female was uninjured in the crash. The operator of the vehicle was transported to Cape Cod Hospital as a precautionary measure by the Sandwich Fire Department. Although the road remained open, traffic was delayed in the area while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Officer Naylor of the Sandwich Police Department.