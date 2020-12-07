You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Medical condition may have led to car vs guardrail on Route 6 in West Barnstable

December 6, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE –  One person was injured after a car struck a guardrail on Route 6 in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 8:30 PM eastbound just past the Oak Street overpass. State Police believe the driver may have suffered a medical condition leading to the crash. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

