WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was injured after a car struck a guardrail on Route 6 in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 8:30 PM eastbound just past the Oak Street overpass. State Police believe the driver may have suffered a medical condition leading to the crash. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.
Medical condition may have led to car vs guardrail on Route 6 in West Barnstable
December 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
