You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Members of Upper Cape Regional Boat Assault unit conduct training

Members of Upper Cape Regional Boat Assault unit conduct training

April 17, 2021


FALMOUTHMembers of the Upper Cape Cod Regional – Marine Unit Boat Assault Team continue to enhance their vessel boarding skills as they conducted training off the coast of Falmouth this week. The Island Queen, while underway, provided the vessel platform for these highly trained officers to board. Also, assisting in this training exercise were members of the United States Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod & Station Woods Hole.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 