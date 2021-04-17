FALMOUTH – Members of the Upper Cape Cod Regional – Marine Unit Boat Assault Team continue to enhance their vessel boarding skills as they conducted training off the coast of Falmouth this week. The Island Queen, while underway, provided the vessel platform for these highly trained officers to board. Also, assisting in this training exercise were members of the United States Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod & Station Woods Hole.
Members of Upper Cape Regional Boat Assault unit conduct training
April 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
