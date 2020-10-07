MASHPEE – A broken mercury thermometer prompted a Hazardous Materials response in Mashpee. The incident happened about 3:30 PM at a residence on Seaview Lane. Residents were evacuated while the technicians safely cleaned up the spill. No injuries were reported.
Mercury spill from broken thermometer prompts HazMat response to Mashpee
October 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
