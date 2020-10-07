You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mercury spill from broken thermometer prompts HazMat response to Mashpee

Mercury spill from broken thermometer prompts HazMat response to Mashpee

October 7, 2020

MASHPEE – A broken mercury thermometer prompted a Hazardous Materials response in Mashpee. The incident happened about 3:30 PM at a residence on Seaview Lane. Residents were evacuated while the technicians safely cleaned up the spill. No injuries were reported.

