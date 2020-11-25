PORTLAND, ME – From the Maine Department of Marine Resources
A Statement from Commissioner Keliher on the Suspension of the Search for the Emmy Rose
I share the grief that grips our fishing community today in the wake of yesterday’s announcement that the search for the crew of the Emmy Rose has been permanently suspended. I want to express sincere condolences on behalf of everyone at the Department of Marine Resources to the friends and families of the four crew members, Jeff Matthews, Ethan Ward, Michael Porper and Robert Blethen. We never take these losses lightly. I hope that all who are touched by this tragedy will be able to heal in time and will take this moment to hold loved ones close, and to give thanks for the memories of those we have lost and for what we have.
Missing fishermen identfied by ME Department of Marine Resources
November 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
