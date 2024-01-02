You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Monomoy Regional High School temporarily evacuated due to odor of gas

Monomoy Regional High School temporarily evacuated due to odor of gas

January 2, 2024

HARWICH – The Monomoy Regional High School was temporarily evacuated Tuesday morning after an odor of natural gas was reported around 9 AM. Students were pulled out in an abundance of caution while firefighters and National Grid assessed the situation. Fire crews then ventilated the structure and students were allowed back in. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 