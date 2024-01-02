HARWICH – The Monomoy Regional High School was temporarily evacuated Tuesday morning after an odor of natural gas was reported around 9 AM. Students were pulled out in an abundance of caution while firefighters and National Grid assessed the situation. Fire crews then ventilated the structure and students were allowed back in. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Monomoy Regional High School temporarily evacuated due to odor of gas
January 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
