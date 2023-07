HARWICH – From Harwich Police: There is a snapped pole on Monomoy Road which has resulted in all of the wires to be hanging dangerously close to the ground.

Eversource MA and Verizon are responding to make repairs. We have closed the road for everyone’s safety. We have had several citizens walk directly under the wires which is a really, really bad idea.

We will update as soon as repairs are made.