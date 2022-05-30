You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcycle crash injures two in Bourne

Motorcycle crash injures two in Bourne

May 30, 2022

BOURNE – A motorcycle crash injured two people in Bourne about 5:30 PM. The incident happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) near Nightingale Road. Both victims were transported to hospitals with unknown injuries. State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays for motorists trying to leave the Cape after the long holiday weekend.

