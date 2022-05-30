BOURNE – A motorcycle crash injured two people in Bourne about 5:30 PM. The incident happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) near Nightingale Road. Both victims were transported to hospitals with unknown injuries. State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays for motorists trying to leave the Cape after the long holiday weekend.
Motorcycle crash injures two in Bourne
May 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
