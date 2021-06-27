You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Truro

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Truro

June 27, 2021

TRURO – A car and motorcycle collided in Truro just after 6 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Truro Central School. The victim reportedly suffered significant leg trauma and a MedFlight was requested to land at the at the Truro Public Safety Facility for transport to a trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Truro Police.

