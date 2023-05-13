BREWSTER – A motorcyclist was critically injured after colliding with a tree in Brewster. It happened shortly before 4 PM on Long Pond Circle. Bystanders were reportedly performing CPR when rescue crews arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Motorcyclist critically injured after colliding with tree in Brewster
May 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
