Motorcyclist critically injured after colliding with tree in Brewster

Motorcyclist critically injured after colliding with tree in Brewster

May 13, 2023

BREWSTER – A motorcyclist was critically injured after colliding with a tree in Brewster. It happened shortly before 4 PM on Long Pond Circle. Bystanders were reportedly performing CPR when rescue crews arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

