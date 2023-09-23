You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist critically injured after collision with pole in Mashpee

Motorcyclist critically injured after collision with pole in Mashpee

September 22, 2023

MASHPEE – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Mashpee shortly before 11 PM Friday when the motorcycle reportedly struck a utility pole at the intersection of Old Barnstable Road and Kelly Road. First responders reportedly performed CPR on the victim who was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

