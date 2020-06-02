HARWICH – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Route 6 in Harwich sometime before 10:30 AM Tuesday. The crash happened westbound past the Cape Cod Rail Trail overpass. The rider was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. State Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic until the scene was cleared.
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Route 6 in Harwich
June 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
