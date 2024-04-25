YARMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the Exit 72 on ramp from Willow Street to Route 6 westbound about 6 PM Thursday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The ramp was closed while the scene was worked. Further details were not immediately available.
Motorcyclist injured on crash on Route 6 on ramp in Yarmouth
April 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
