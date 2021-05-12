TRURO – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Truro. The crash happened on Route 6 at Pilgrim Heights Road about noon Wednesday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land on Route 6 near the scene to fly the victim to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. Truro Police called for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council crash reconstruction team to investigate how the crash occurred.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision in Truro
May 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
