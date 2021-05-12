You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision in Truro

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision in Truro

May 12, 2021


TRURO – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Truro. The crash happened on Route 6 at Pilgrim Heights Road about noon Wednesday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land on Route 6 near the scene to fly the victim to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. Truro Police called for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council crash reconstruction team to investigate how the crash occurred.

