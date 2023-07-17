You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth

July 17, 2023

YARMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 Monday afternoon. The crash happened shortly after 5 PM westbound at the Union Street offramp (exit 75). Rescuers called for a MedFlight to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. further details were not immediately available.

