YARMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 Monday afternoon. The crash happened shortly after 5 PM westbound at the Union Street offramp (exit 75). Rescuers called for a MedFlight to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. further details were not immediately available.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth
July 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- $100,000 Available for Small Businesses through Cape Cod Chamber
- Concrete Repairs To Begin On Sagamore Bridge Monday
- Cape Symphony Set to Perform Star Wars
- Rainy June Relieves Cape Drought
- Evicted Family Of Outer Cape Dune Shack Speaks Out
- Student Loan Forgiveness Decision Forces Many to Change Plans
- More Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released Into Cape Cod Waters
- Police And First Responders Arrive At Collision Scene In Barnstable
- LISTEN: Romolo Del Deo on Dune Shack Eviction and Protesting
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – The Future of Title 5 Septic in Barnstable County
- Sunday Journal – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen
- Sunday Journal Questions from Listeners
- Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Ready for 14th Edition