FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an early morning crash in Falmouth. The crash happened about 1:30 AM Saturday on Sandwich Road near Percival Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning crash in Falmouth
September 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
