WEST BARNSTABLE – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in West Barnstable Wednesday afternoon. The motorcycle and a car collided on the Exit 65 ramp from Route 149 to Route 6. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in West Barnstable
August 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
