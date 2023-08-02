You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist seriously injured in West Barnstable

Motorcyclist seriously injured in West Barnstable

August 2, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in West Barnstable Wednesday afternoon. The motorcycle and a car collided on the Exit 65 ramp from Route 149 to Route 6. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

