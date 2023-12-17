FALMOUTH – A motorcycle operator was injured in a crash in Falmouth around 2 PM. The crash happened on Palmer Avenue by Goodwill Park. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Falmouth
December 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
