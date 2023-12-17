You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Falmouth

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Falmouth

December 17, 2023

FALMOUTH – A motorcycle operator was injured in a crash in Falmouth around 2 PM. The crash happened on Palmer Avenue by Goodwill Park. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

