You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Much anticipated dredging project gets underway in Wellfleet

Much anticipated dredging project gets underway in Wellfleet

October 5, 2021


WELLFLEET – A much anticipated dredging project for the small boat basin in Wellfleet Harbor has gotten underway.
Photo and video by AAP/CWN

Wellfleet dredging project begins from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 