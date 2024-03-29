Multi-agency investigation leads to arrest of two males on drug and ammunition charges



MARTHA’S VINEYARD – From Oak Bluffs Police: Over the past several months, members of the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force and DEA Cape Cod Task Force began an investigation into Joao Victor Da Silva Soares, 20, of Everett, MA (left), and Gustavo Augusto Mroczkoski, 27, of the Ocean Heights area of Edgartown (right), for their involvement in illegal drug distribution on the Island of Martha’s Vineyard.

On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, an Oak Bluffs Police detective who is assigned to the task force applied for a search warrant for Soares and his vehicle, a 2020 Range Rover.

That morning the search warrant was executed at the Woods Hole Steamship Authority terminal in Falmouth by members of the DEA Cape Cod Task Force and Falmouth Police Department.

As a result of the search, 50 Oxycodone pills and $2,163 in cash was located in Soares’ possession and seized.

Subsequently, Mr. Soares was placed under arrest for Possession of a Class B Substance (Oxycodone) with the Intent to Distribute. He was arraigned in the Falmouth District Court and released on personal recognizance.

Later that afternoon, task force officers and members of the Martha’s Vineyard Tactical Response Team (MVLEC) executed a search warrant at an Ocean Heights, Edgartown (Martha’s Vineyard) residence where Mroczkoski resides.

As a result of the search, officers located and seized 353 rounds of various caliber ammunition, approximately 3.5 grams of cocaine, 60 Amphetamine pills, a quantity of unknown pills, and a large capacity (30 rounds) firearm feeding device.

Subsequently, Mroczkoski was placed under arrest for Possession of Ammunition Without a Permit, Possession of a High Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of a Class B Drug (Cocaine) with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Class C Drug (Amphetamine), and Possession of a Class E Drug (unknown pills).

Mroczkoski was arraigned today in the Edgartown Court. His bail has been set at $5,000 and he has been ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device upon release.

We commend the officers who worked on this case and appreciate their hard work.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.