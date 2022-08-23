You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multi-vehicle crash causes delays along Route 28 in Osterville

Multi-vehicle crash causes delays along Route 28 in Osterville

August 23, 2022

OSTERVILLE – A crash involving at least 5 vehicles snarled traffic in Osterville Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near South County Road. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

