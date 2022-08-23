OSTERVILLE – A crash involving at least 5 vehicles snarled traffic in Osterville Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near South County Road. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays along Route 28 in Osterville
August 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fauci to Step Down After Decades as Top US Infection Expert
- Cape Summer Season Grows Longer but Housing Challenges Continue
- Bourne Tidal Test Site’s Army Corps License Renewed
- Cape Cod Foundation Awards $250,000 in Capacity Building Grants
- Elizabeth Warren Highlights Herring River Restoration
- New and Old Faces Top Falmouth Road Race
- Morning Show Host Dave Read Retires After 43 Years on Local Radio
- Habitat Cape Cod’s Solar Campaign Raises Over $200K
- Barnstable County Official Forecasts Drop in Property Tax Revenue
- Modest Drop in State Unemployment Rate
- WHOI Official Gives Insight on Alvin’s Historic Dive
- 41 New Cases of Monkeypox Confirmed in Mass
- Nauset Student Receives Human Rights Award