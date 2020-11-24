You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 28 in Osterville

November 24, 2020

OSTERVILLE – A traffic crash involving as many as 5 vehicles was reported on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Old East Osterville Road about 10:30 AM Tuesday. Several injuries were reported. Route 28 was closed in the are.

