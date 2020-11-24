OSTERVILLE – A traffic crash involving as many as 5 vehicles was reported on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Old East Osterville Road about 10:30 AM Tuesday. Several injuries were reported. Route 28 was closed in the are.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 28 in Osterville
November 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Trump, U.S. Agency Allow Formal Biden Transition
- Biden Set to Formally Introduce His National Security Team
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Outlines a Safe Thanksgiving
- Baker Launches “Get Back Mass” COVID Safety Campaign
- Sandwich Library Reopens at Temporary Site
- Orleans Road Work to Continue Into December
- Barnstable Schools Will Switch to Remote Temporarily Post-Thanksgiving
- Two Steamship Authority Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
- Coast Guard Searching for Fishermen Off Provincetown
- Wellfleet, Nantucket Receive State Funding for Infrastructure Projects
- As Holidays Approach, Food Security Resources Available Cape-Wide
- Grateful Gobble Giveback Being Hosted Thanksgiving Week
- Three Artists Selected for MassDevelopment Hyannis Residency