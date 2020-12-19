You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multi-vehicle crash reported in Mashpee

Multi-vehicle crash reported in Mashpee

December 19, 2020

MASHPEE – As many as 7 vehicles were involved in an apparent chain-reaction crash in Mashpee around 1:15 PM Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at the North Market Street entrance to Mashpee Commons. One person was evaluated for unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

