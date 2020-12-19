MASHPEE – As many as 7 vehicles were involved in an apparent chain-reaction crash in Mashpee around 1:15 PM Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at the North Market Street entrance to Mashpee Commons. One person was evaluated for unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Multi-vehicle crash reported in Mashpee
December 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
