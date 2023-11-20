MARSTONS MILLS – Two separate crashes involving as many as 7 vehicles snarled the morning commute in Marstons Mills. The crashes happened around 7:45 AM on Route 6 eastbound near Route 149 (Exit 65). Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crashes.
Multi-vehicle crashes snarl morning commute on Route 6 in Marstons Mills
November 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
