Multiple ambulances called to three-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Centerville

Multiple ambulances called to three-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Centerville

December 17, 2022

CENTERVILLE – Multiple ambulances were called to the scene of a three vehicle crash in Centerville shortly before 6:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Bell Tower Mall leaving all three vehicles with heavy damage. 7 people were injured prompting a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) declaration. The most seriously injured was transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Traffic headed toward Hyannis was being detoured at Old Stage Road. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

