Multiple injuries reported in crash on Route 132 in Barnstable

Multiple injuries reported in crash on Route 132 in Barnstable

April 20, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Multiple injuries were reported after a traffic crash in Barnstable sometime after 5:30 PM Saturday. The four-vehicle crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Shootflying Hill Road. A level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) declaration brought several ambulances to the scene. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Further details were not immediately available.

