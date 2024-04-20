BARNSTABLE – Multiple injuries were reported after a traffic crash in Barnstable sometime after 5:30 PM Saturday. The four-vehicle crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Shootflying Hill Road. A level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) declaration brought several ambulances to the scene. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
Multiple injuries reported in crash on Route 132 in Barnstable
April 20, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
