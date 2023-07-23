WEST BARNSTABLE – As many as 9 people were evaluated on the scene of a crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable late Sunday morning. At least 4 vehicles were involved in the crash which happened on on the westbound side near the Route 149 overpass shortly before 11 AM. All of the victims were treated and released at the scene. The roadway remained open but heavy delays were expected approaching the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Multiple people evaluated after crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable
July 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
