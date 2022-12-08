You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Nantucket High student killed in motorcycle crash

Nantucket High student killed in motorcycle crash

December 8, 2022

NANTUCKET – A Nantucket High School student was killed in when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a truck. The collision happened at the intersection of Milestone Road and New South Road. The crash is under investigation by Nantucket and Mass State Police. Nantucket High School will be closed on Sunday but grief counselors will be available to students. Further details were not immediately available.

