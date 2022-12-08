NANTUCKET – A Nantucket High School student was killed in when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a truck. The collision happened at the intersection of Milestone Road and New South Road. The crash is under investigation by Nantucket and Mass State Police. Nantucket High School will be closed on Sunday but grief counselors will be available to students. Further details were not immediately available.
Nantucket High student killed in motorcycle crash
December 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- APCC Retains Legal Team for Potential Holtec Discharge
- Yarmouth Road Work to Continue Through December
- Seven Sandwich Nonprofits Receive $10,000 in Grants
- Task Force Created to Monitor Canal Bridge Replacement Project
- Could Trawler Cams Help Save World’s Dwindling Fish Stocks?
- Healey Approves of Topless Bylaw for Nantucket Beaches
- Hyannis to Observe Homeless Memorial Day
- Harwich to Host Annual Homeless for the Holidays Program
- Healey Calls For Fair Implementation of Climate Bill
- Harwich Considering More EV Charging Stations
- Chatham Holding Meeting on Shoreline Erosion
- Barnstable Addressing Water Quality of Local Pond
- CCRTA Leader Joining Healey’s Transportation Transition Team