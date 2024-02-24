Nantucket Police searching for missing man



NANTUCKET – Nantucket Police are searching for a missing man. Colin Leddy was reported missing on Friday but was last seen on Tuesday, February 13th in the area of main Street. Mr. Leddy is a 62-year-old white male, 5 foot 10 inches tall and 230 pounds. He has white/gray hair with a long dread lock, beard and hazel eyes. He is known to frequent the warming shelter, the Atheneum Park, Brant Point, Nobadeer Beach, Stone Beach and Sconset Beach.

If you have any information please contact the Nantucket Police Department at 508-228-1212 or email Detective Amanda Schwenk at [email protected] or anonymously at [email protected]