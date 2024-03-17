Nantucket teen killed in crash late Saturday night



NANTUCKET – Nantucket Police report that on Saturday at approximately 10:30 PM, they received several 911 reports of what sounded like a motor vehicle crash in the area of Bartlett Road. Responding Nantucket Police units found that a 2024 white Dodge Promaster van had cashed into an earthen berm at the end of Bartlett Road where it intersects with Raceway Drive. The van was upright, on top of the berm and showed damage to the front of the vehicle. Police officers found that the lone vehicle occupant and vehicle operator was deceased behind the wheel with injuries consistent with the van’s impact with the earthen berm. The vehicle operator was identified as a 17-year-old male, a Nantucket residence. Relatives of the operator were notified and due to the age of the operator, no further identification will be provided. The Nantucket Fire Department assisted at the scene.

There were no witnesses to the crash nor was there any evidence of any other vehicle or persons involved. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however, there was evidence that speed was a factor in the crash.