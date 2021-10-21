Natural gas line struck prompting closure of Cranberry Highway in Wareham Thursday morning

WAREHAM – On Thursday at about 8:20 AM, the Wareham Fire Department was alerted to a gas main that had been struck, with an active leak near Atlantic Boats on Cranberry Highway (Routes 6/28).

Captain Micky Bird, Firefighters Chris Barrasso, Chris Callinan, Tom Harrigan and Alex Estes responded with Engine 5 along with Assistant Chief John Kelley. Off-duty career and call personnel were also dispatched.

At the scene, A/C Kelley observed a ruptured line actively blowing gas thereby causing a very hazardous condition. Firefighters evacuated nearby buildings, secured power to the area, and tied into a hydrant nearby preparing to flow water if needed. In addition the highway was closed in the affected area by Wareham Police. Wareham EMS director David Evans responded with an ambulance crew for standby.

Gas company representatives were able to secure the leak within 30 minutes and A/C Kelley, who served as incident commander, declared the situation under control. Firefighters continued to monitor the buildings and area for any residual gas. At 9:13 AM, the last fire units cleared the scene.

The gas main had been struck while excavation work was being performed in the area. There were no injuries.