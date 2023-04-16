Nearly 500 Eversource customers in Provincetown without power Sunday morning

PROVINCETOWN – Nearly 500 Eversource customers lost power sometime before 4 AM Sunday. The company’s map indicates service should be restored by 11 AM.
CWN is checking with Eversource for further details.
