Nearly 500 Eversource customers in Provincetown without power Sunday morning

April 16, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – Nearly 500 Eversource customers lost power sometime before 4 AM Sunday. The company’s map indicates service should be restored by 11 AM.

CWN is checking with Eversource for further details.

