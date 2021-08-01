You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / New overnight: One dead after car vs house in Falmouth

New overnight: One dead after car vs house in Falmouth

August 1, 2021

FALMOUTH – One person is dead after a car crashed into a house in Falmouth. It happened about 2 AM at 780 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). It was not clear if the driver died in the crash or may have suffered a medical condition before the crash. A building inspector was called to check the integrity of the structure. Falmouth Police along with State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

