FALMOUTH – One person is dead after a car crashed into a house in Falmouth. It happened about 2 AM at 780 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). It was not clear if the driver died in the crash or may have suffered a medical condition before the crash. A building inspector was called to check the integrity of the structure. Falmouth Police along with State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.
New overnight: One dead after car vs house in Falmouth
August 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Local Non-Profits Benefit From Cape Cod Foundation Grant Awards
- Cape Cod 5’s Dorothy Savarese to Receive Woman of Impact Award
- Bakes For Breast Cancer Kicks off This Week Across Cape and Islands
- Sandwich Releases First Delta Variant PSA
- Healey Calls for Permanent Expansion of Child Tax Credit
- Brewster Scrambles for Sea Camps Solution
- Study Reveals Right Whales Use Area Intended for Wind Energy
- Nauset Beach Reopens to Oversand Vehicles
- State Updates Face Covering Advisory
- Sunday Journal – Executive Director of the Woods Hole Film Festival Judy Laster
- Sunday Journal – Bakes for Breast Cancer with Carol Sneider
- Sunday Journal – Advisory on Sick Birds with Mass Wildlife’s Marion Larson
- Provincetown COVID Cluster Up to 220 Resident Cases